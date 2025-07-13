Drew McIntyre addresses online backlash over recent alliance

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has shared his opinion on the recent backlash from fans over a recent storyline, which led to him forming an unlikely pairing with former United States Champion Logan Paul. The two stars are booked to team up for a match at SummerSlam.

Wrestling fans are criticizing WWE for turning the rivalry between The Scottish Warrior and Randy Orton into a tag team feud. While McIntyre finds Logan Paul by his side, The Viper has Jelly Roll in his corner. The two teams are slated to compete next month at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Drew McIntyre has now taken to his X/Twitter account to share a picture of himself alongside The Maverick. The 40-year-old acknowledged that the internet was hating their pairing. However, the Scotsman defended the booking decision, insinuating that online reactions were probably being overly pessimistic.

"The internet hates this already which probably means it’s not actually that bad." he wrote.

Drew McIntyre opens up about his retirement plans

Drew McIntyre revealed surprising plans he has for his retirement during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

The former WWE Champion noted that while nearing the end of his career, he would love to reunite with his 3MB stablemates, Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. McIntyre added that he would refrain from taking any bumps.

“Yeah, there’s going to be. I tell Heath and Jinder all the time. I was like, you know, I’m going to do what I got to do. I’m going to, as I mentioned, get what’s mine. But eventually, when I feel like it’s getting close to time, you know, I’m about to say goodbye, that’s when I throw my mates a bone. We re-form 3MB. I don’t take any bumps. Heath takes all the bumps. Jinder might take a few in there. I’ll stand on the apron, air guitar like hell, have a good old time," he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre lost his match to Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior gets his revenge when he teams up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

