Congratulations to WWE star R-Truth aka Ron Killings

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 20, 2025 19:00 GMT
From the August 8th episode of SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, has been back in WWE for a while now, but his accomplishments aren't restricted to the ring. He has just achieved another major milestone in his career.

In case you didn't know, Ron Killings' original dream was to make it big in music. It was wrestling (and WWE) that was the path he was ultimately destined for, but it never killed his passion for music. Rap was his genre, but this year, he made a shocking pivot and released a country album known as "The White Album."

We wish Ron Killings a hearty congratulations as "The White Album" has officially landed on the #10 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

There has generally been a lot of criticism for how WWE handled R-Truth's return. There is proof (from Truth himself) that the entire situation wasn't a work, and it appears as though fan backlash is what led to his return. With fans happy, one Hall of Famer was extra critical of how things have gone since then.

On his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett slammed WWE for killing R-Truth's momentum upon his WWE return:

"Ronnie had, I mean, just a massive outpouring of support," Jarrett said. "And what did WWE do? Is it a chess play? My gut tells me yes. 'Okay, hey, we're going to bring this guy back. Sign him to a new deal. And the first night out, what are we doing to do? We're going to change his character.' It devalues [him]...the 24/7, 365 Ron character has been on WWE TV for years, [and] they killed that off in one night. And it's pretty obvious the powers that be lost interest in booking that one."

Truth now appears to be a bit of a hybrid character. When he reunited and made up with a babyface John Cena, it looked like both had returned. But when confronted by Aleister Black, we saw the serious side of Ron Killings emerge to set up a rematch between the two men.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

