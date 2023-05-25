Congratulations to WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis [Photo]

WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis has made an addition to his family. The star has adopted cats from a shelter, as was revealed by a fan on a post on a Reddit forum.

For the most part, Dexter Lumis has been absent from RAW or SmackDown, other than in a few backstage segments. He was shown with Indi Hartwell, reuniting with The Way faction (Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae) from his NXT days.

There was one notable exception in the faction reuniting, and that was Austin Theory. While the star used to be a part of the faction before, he is currently a heel and not aligned with any of the other stars.

Lumis himself has a very intimidating persona as his WWE character. His stalker gimmick and his permanent silence has seen him stick to this persona throughout.

However, when it comes to his personal life outside WWE, the star appears to be more than just kind. In a post by a fan, it was revealed that Lumis adopted a couple of cats from the local shelter the previous weekend.

In the picture, the two cats can be seen with Dexter looking quite happy.

WWE star Dexter Lumis was spotted with another star, Shotzi, at a recent event

It remains to be seen if The Way become a part of a WWE storyline. However, off-screen, Lumis was spotted with another couple of WWE Superstars.

He was seen together with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux at a recent screening of the Evil Dead Rise film. He was also accompanied by Shotzi Blackheart.

Kross posted the picture, calling them a big happy family.

"One big happy family. 🪓🧛🏻‍♀️🔮⏳ Thank you to everyone who came out to the special screening tonight! #EvilDeadRise @EvilDead @warnerbros."

Fans will wait to see when Lumis will be next involved in a major WWE storyline.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Dexter Lumis on the recent adoptions.

