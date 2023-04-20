[PHOTO] Dexter Lumis and female SmackDown star spotted together

WWE Superstars Dexter Lumis and Shotzi were recently spotted together at a special screening of Evil Dead Rise.

Lumis made his surprise return to WWE last year on an episode of RAW. He has been a mainstay in the company ever since. He recently made an appearance at Stand & Deliver and aided Indi Hartwell in winning the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently shared a picture on his official Twitter handle. He can be seen posing with Scarlett Bordeaux, Dexter Lumis, and Shotzi.

"One big happy family. 🪓🧛🏻‍♀️🔮⏳ Thank you to everyone who came out to the special screening tonight! #EvilDeadRise @EvilDead @warnerbros," Kross wrote in the caption.

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



Thank you to everyone who came out to the special screening tonight!



#EvilDeadRise

@EvilDead @warnerbros One big happy family. 🪓🧛🏻‍♀️Thank you to everyone who came out to the special screening tonight! One big happy family. 🪓🧛🏻‍♀️🔮⏳Thank you to everyone who came out to the special screening tonight!#EvilDeadRise@EvilDead @warnerbros https://t.co/uUWD6O1DmQ

WWE fans were quick to react to Dexter Lumis and Shotzi being spotted together

It didn't take long for Kross' tweet to gain traction on Wrestling Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions that fans sent in response to Lumis and Shotzi being spotted together:

As expected, fans cheekily mentioned Indi Hartwell in their tweets responding to Kross' photo. Fans who watched NXT during Lumis' previous stint are aware that he was involved in a lengthy romantic angle with Indi Hartwell.

The angle eventually led to the duo getting married [Kayfabe] on an episode of WWE NXT. Months later, Lumis was let go by WWE but later made his return under the Triple H regime.

Do share your thoughts on the picture Kross posted on Twitter in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes