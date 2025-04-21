Congratulations to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had a successful outing to the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 as the former WWE Champion got the better of Damian Priest in their match. The Scottish Warrior also received a major honor before the match, making it a memorable weekend for him.
McIntyre has been doing some of the best work of his career over the last couple of years. His feud with CM Punk was praised by fans and critics alike. The WWE Universe showed their appreciation for the enthralling storyline as Drew vs. Punk was voted as Rivalry of the Year, while their match at Hell in a Cell was voted as the joint Match of the Year during this year's Slammy Awards. The Scottish Warrior also won an individual Slammy Award for Social Star of the Year.
Drew McIntyre also won the Social Star of the Year award last year, and thus, congratulations are in order for the former World Heavyweight Champion as he has now gone back-to-back in the category. He also boasted of the feat through a post on social media.
Drew McIntyre's win at WrestleMania 41 shocked WWE veteran
Drew McIntyre had the last laugh in his feud with Damian Priest as he got the better of the former Judgment Day star in their Sin City Street Fight. The win came as a huge shock to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who noted that WWE never puts the Scottish Warrior over.
"I was shocked, bro. This was my first loss. I could not believe they put Drew over. They never, ever put Drew over. I was absolutely shocked to the point that I was like, is Damian Priest hurt? I thought he was hurt or something went kabuki-ish in the finish."
The storyline between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest goes back to WrestleMania 40, where the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank on the Scottish star to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest reignited the rivalry earlier this year as he eliminated Drew from both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.
