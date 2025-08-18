Congratulations to WWE Superstar Finn Balor

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 18, 2025 19:15 GMT
Balor picked up a victory at TripleMania this past Saturday night. [Image credit: WWE.com[
Balor picked up a victory at TripleMania this past Saturday night. [Image credit: WWE.com[

WWE Superstar Finn Balor reached a major milestone in his personal life. The veteran is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW and is also in a tag team with JD McDonagh.

Ad

The veteran is married to Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodriguez in real life. The happy couple tied the knot on August 19, 2019, and renewed their vows earlier this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. The inaugural Universal Champion and Rodriguez have now been married for six years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 44-year-old was in action over the weekend at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. He teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to battle Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa in a mixed trios match.

The Judgment Day emerged victorious at the event in Mexico City this past Saturday night. Balor and McDonagh are in their second reign as World Tag Team Champions. The duo captured the titles from The New Day on the June 30 edition of RAW.

Ad

Major WWE star reveals he wants to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania

Popular WWE star Kevin Owens recently shared that he would love the opportunity to battle Finn Balor at WrestleMania someday.

The Prizefighter was in an intense rivalry with Randy Orton earlier this year, and the two stars were scheduled for a clash at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens went down with a neck injury and was unable to compete at the biggest show of the year. Joe Hendry replaced the veteran at WrestleMania and was quickly defeated by Randy Orton in a singles match.

Ad

Speaking with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Owens revealed that he would like to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania. The former champion noted that he had become close friends with The Judgment Day star since joining the company.

"I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him," Owens expressed.
Ad

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Finn Balor following his impressive victory at TripleMania.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications