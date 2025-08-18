Congratulations to WWE Superstar Finn Balor

WWE Superstar Finn Balor reached a major milestone in his personal life. The veteran is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW and is also in a tag team with JD McDonagh.The veteran is married to Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodriguez in real life. The happy couple tied the knot on August 19, 2019, and renewed their vows earlier this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. The inaugural Universal Champion and Rodriguez have now been married for six years.The 44-year-old was in action over the weekend at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. He teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to battle Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa in a mixed trios match.The Judgment Day emerged victorious at the event in Mexico City this past Saturday night. Balor and McDonagh are in their second reign as World Tag Team Champions. The duo captured the titles from The New Day on the June 30 edition of RAW.Major WWE star reveals he wants to face Finn Balor at WrestleManiaPopular WWE star Kevin Owens recently shared that he would love the opportunity to battle Finn Balor at WrestleMania someday.The Prizefighter was in an intense rivalry with Randy Orton earlier this year, and the two stars were scheduled for a clash at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens went down with a neck injury and was unable to compete at the biggest show of the year. Joe Hendry replaced the veteran at WrestleMania and was quickly defeated by Randy Orton in a singles match.Speaking with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Owens revealed that he would like to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania. The former champion noted that he had become close friends with The Judgment Day star since joining the company.&quot;I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him,&quot; Owens expressed.Finn Bálor @FinnBalorLINKI love Kevin OwensIt will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Finn Balor following his impressive victory at TripleMania.