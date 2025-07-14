Congratulations to WWE Superstar Gunther

Congratulations are in order for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, following Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General successfully defended his title against Goldberg, who retired after the match.

Ad

In the main event of SNME XL, the champ was pushed to his limit by the WWE Hall of Famer. They put on a hard-hitting bout that lasted longer than many expected. Goldberg even hit a thunderous Jackhammer, but the Austrian titan was able to kick out and finish the job by choking out the WCW legend to sleep.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gunther made history at SNME XL. He became the second superstar to defend a world title three or more times at the special event. He defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match on SNME XXXVII back in December.

Ad

Trending

The Ring General followed it up by beating Jey Uso the following month at SNME XXXVIII. All three title defenses were for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther has a lot of catching up to do to break Hulk Hogan's record. The Hulkster defended a world title a whopping 14 times at Saturday Night's Main Event. His opponents were Bob Orton, Nikolai Volkoff, Terry Funk, Don Muraco, Hercules Hernandez, Paul Orndorff (2), Sika, King Kong Bundy (2), Big Boss Man, Honky Tonk Man, Ted DiBiase, and The Genius Lanny Poffo.

Gunther could be John Cena's final opponent

Goldberg might not be the only WWE legend Gunther will retire this year. According to WRKD Wrestling, The Ring General is reportedly slated to face John Cena in his final match in December.

Ad

Cena is currently on his farewell tour and is holding the Undisputed WWE Championship. It's unclear if The Last Real Champion will hold the title until December since he'll be defending it against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam next month.

Expand Tweet

If the current World Heavyweight Champion retires Goldberg and Cena in the same year, it would be an amazing accomplishment. It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old Austrian star is the final foe of the GOAT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!