Congratulations to WWE Superstar Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been a prominent part of the WWE's women's division ever since signing with the company. The Storm has come a long way in her pro wrestling career, with her journey with the global juggernaut starting two years ago.Cargill started her professional wrestling journey with AEW in 2020, with her first match being against Cody Rhodes. The 33-year-old teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Rhodes and Red Velvet in a Mixed Tag Team match. After a dominant run in AEW, Jade left the company to join WWE in 2023.The Storm was announced as a WWE Superstar on September 26, 2023, and has thus now officially completed two years with the company. She has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of years and is already a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She even featured in a singles match at WrestleMania, taking on Naomi at the Showcase of Immortals earlier this year.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our Congratulations to Jade Cargill on completing two years with World Wrestling Entertainment.Jade Cargill suffered a loss on WWE SmackDown While Jade Cargill has a major reason to celebrate outside the squared circle, the same can't be said for her in-ring status. The Storm was in action on SmackDown last night, where she faced Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. Jade not only failed to win the title, but she was also busted open during the match after a spot with Nia Jax did not go as per the plan.Cargill has been chasing the top prize on SmackDown over the last few months. However, she has come up short in each attempt. With things not going her way on SmackDown, she could take a short break in the upcoming weeks as the injury looked brutal in the post-match photos shared by the former AEW TBS Champion.It's hard to predict what's next for Jade Cargill after the SmackDown setback. There is a possibility that she could be involved in a storyline with Bianca Belair upon the latter's return. However, there is no word on when The EST will be back.