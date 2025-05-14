Congratulations to WWE Superstar John Cena

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, has achieved a major milestone in his career outside of the pro wrestling world. The 17-time World Champion is currently leading the Stamford-based promotion on his back.

John Cena was the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades before shifting his career to Hollywood. Cody Rhodes seemingly took the top spot in the Stamford-based promotion amid Cena's absence. However, since dethroning The American Nightmare as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, the star has once again taken back the top spot in the company.

Congratulations are in order, as John Cena's music album, You Can't See Me, along with Tha Trademarc, has completed 20 years on May 10, 2025. The album was a massive success when it came out in 2005, as it charted at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

According to WrestleOps' X/Twitter handle, Cena's album has sold over 1.3 million copies to date.

Former WWE writer believes John Cena could face R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event

After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, John Cena put R-Truth through a table during the post-show press conference.

During a recent edition of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the Triple H-led creative team booked this spot to set up a match between Cena and Truth at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

"Coach, what's coming up on Saturday night in a couple of weeks? Saturday Night's Main Event. So, we're putting Truth through a table so Cena can wrestle Truth on Saturday Night's Main Event. See, you guys have to understand. So, just because Cena put Truth through a table now we care about Truth and now we think Truth has a chance of beating John Cena. You always gotta take it a step back, guys, and ask why they do what they do. That's why they did that spot. In their minds, that's another opponent for John Cena," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena's possible feud with R-Truth.

