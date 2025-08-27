Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane is currently a member of the WWE RAW roster and has accomplished a lot in her career. She is aligned with Asuka on the red brand, and the duo is known as The Kabuki Warriors.

Sane debuted with the company eight years ago in the Mae Young Classic and was very impressive. The Pirate Princess made a name for herself by advancing in the tournament and eventually emerged victorious by defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals. Thus, Sane deserves congratulations on her impressive career following her noteworthy WWE debut in 2017.

Kairi Sane used to be a member of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley, Asuka, and IYO SKY. Asuka and SKY have not been on the same page in recent weeks, as The Empress of Tomorrow is upset about the former champion's friendship with Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator also debuted during the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and has been with the company ever since.

Kairi Sane reacts to major WWE star's injury

WWE RAW star Kairi Sane recently shared her thoughts on Liv Morgan's injury. The Judgment Day star suffered a shoulder injury on June 16 in a singles match against Sane on the red brand.

The former champion took to social media following Morgan's injury and shared that it broke her heart that she got injured during their match. Kairi Sane wished Morgan a speedy recovery and vowed to continue to give her all in her matches moving forward.

"One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury. I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring," she wrote.

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY in the weeks ahead on RAW.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

