WWE star Kairi Sane makes huge change; confirms new plans after Damage CTRL split

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently took to social media to make a massive change. The former Women's Tag Team Champion also confirmed her plans after Damage CTRL's official breakup.
After a long hiatus due to an injury, Kairi Sane returned to WWE TV in May 2025. Since her comeback, the star hasn't been seen alongside other Damage CTRL members. Sane also returned with her Pirate Princess gimmick, which she hadn't used while being a part of the faction. Asuka also recently confirmed that the stable had broken up.
Now, Kairi Sane has taken to X/Twitter to make a huge change to her account's header as she uploaded a new picture of herself in her Pirate Princess avatar. With this post, Sane confirmed that she would be adopting this gimmick going forward now that Damage CTRL has officially split.
"#NewHeader [telescope emoji and pirate flag emoji]," she wrote.
Check out her post below.
Kairi Sane sent a message after Liv Morgan suffered an injury on WWE RAW
On the June 16, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, Kairi Sane locked horns with Liv Morgan in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury.
Following the show, Sane took to X/Twitter to send a message. The former Damage CTRL member wrote she felt heartbroken that Liv got injured while competing against her inside the ring. The WWE RAW star also hoped for the former Women's World Champion's speedy recovery.
"One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury. I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Kairi Sane going forward.