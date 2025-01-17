Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kelani Jordan!

Kelani Jordan has added another amazing feat to her already impressive resume, despite no longer holding a championship in WWE. The rising star has been honored with a prestigious award from the legendary Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) magazine. Jordan expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartfelt message shared on social media.

At the 2024 Battleground event, she made history by becoming the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion in a thrilling Six-Way Ladder Match. Kelani Jordan successfully defended her title multiple times before losing it to Fallon Henley at Halloween Havoc last year, ending her reign at an impressive 140 days.

That being said, it was recently announced that Kelani Jordan has been named the 2024 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year. On X (fka Twitter), the former Women's North American Champion shared a message of gratitude after receiving PWI's coveted award. She thanked God, NXT, her coaches, and everyone who supported her throughout her journey:

"Honored and humbled to be named PWI’s Rookie of the Year!! All glory to God, and a huge thanks to @wwenxt, my coaches and to everyone who has been on this journey with me, love you guys!! 🤼‍♀️🩵 #TheStandOut" she wrote.

Check out the 26-year-old WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Former WWE champion sent a message to Kelani Jordan upon earning the major award

The NXT star received numerous congratulatory messages after being awarded PWI's Rookie of the Year. Among them, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi also sent a message to Kelani Jordan.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), The Glow congratulated the former NXT Women's North American Champion, assuring her that this was just the beginning of her success:

"And you’re just getting started. Congratulations baby girl," wrote Naomi.

Check out the former SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet below:

On this week's edition of the black-and-silver brand, Kelani Jordan slapped Cora Jade during a backstage segment. Later, the two competitors faced off in the ring, where Jade ultimately emerged victorious.

It remains to be seen whether Jordan will secure the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia, sooner or later.

