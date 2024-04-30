Congratulations to WWE Superstar MVP

WWE Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) shared a major accomplishment ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

The veteran currently serves as the manager for Omos, who recently competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. Omos is not eligible to be selected for this year's WWE Draft.

MVP took to his Instagram account today to share that after 11 years, he has reached the rank of black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He thanked his professors for helping him along the way and noted that this was not the finish line; it was the beginning of a new chapter.

Despite not being featured regularly on television anymore, Omos has been dominant at WWE Live Events. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for MVP and Omos moving forward.

MVP reveals he would have loved to manage a WWE legend

MVP recently shared that he would have liked to manage Ron Simmons while the legend was in his prime. Ron Simmons was known as Farooq in the Nation of Domination and was also in a very popular tag team with JBL, known as the Acolytes Protection Agency (APA).

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, MVP was asked to name a wrestler he would have liked to manage if he could go back in time. He thought about it for a moment before stating that he would have liked to manage Ron Simmons back in the day.

"Wow, if I could go back in time and manage any wrestler, who would I pick? Oh, I'd go back and manage Ron Simmons. I would love to go back and be Ron Simmons' mouthpiece. Peak Ron Simmons, yeah!" he said. [From 03:31 - 03:51]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The 50-year-old is a two-time United States Champion and also previously held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Matt Hardy. He has proven to be a great promo and has helped get the best out of Omos so far. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets the chance to return to television on a regular basis this year.

