MVP admits he would have loved to manage a respected 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion (Exclusive)

There aren't many managers currently in WWE who are as proficient at their jobs as MVP! The 49-year-old has had a phenomenal run since returning to WWE and, during a recent chat with Sportskeeda, revealed that he would have liked to have been the manager of Ron Simmons.

Also known as Farooq to the WWE Universe, Ron Simmons is one of the most distinguished names in professional wrestling, as fans always pop for his iconic "Damn!" catchphrase.

The three-time WWE (then-WWF) Tag Team Champion became a household name alongside JBL, collectively known as Acolytes Protection Agency (APA), and continues to make special appearances for WWE. In case you missed it, the duo was at the Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony to confer the Warrior award to the late referee, Tim White.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae spoke to MVP ahead of WrestleMania 39, and the veteran revealed he would have enjoyed being the mouthpiece of Ron Simmons during the latter's prime.

"Wow, if I could go back in time and manage any wrestler, who would I pick? Oh, I'd go back and manage Ron Simmons," revealed MVP. "I would love to go back and be Ron Simmons' mouthpiece. Peak Ron Simmons, yeah!" [From 3:31 - 3:51]

MVP's client Omos is on course for a massive clash against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39

Ever since making his comeback to the company in 2018, MVP has been one of the best managers in the entire company by a mile. The former United States Champion is credited with making Bobby Lashley look like a big deal again, as the duo did some of the most impressive work while leading The Hurt Business faction.

Under the management of MVP, Lashley became a two-time world champion, and he's not had a good spell on TV since their alliance ended abruptly.

During the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, MVP also sent a message to Lashley and seemingly ridiculed him for not having a match at WrestleMania.

On the flip side, Omos, who MVP is presently representing, will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

The battle between the Beast Incarnate and the Nigerian giant is a special attraction showdown that could have some explosive moments. Despite the apparent criticism of the pairing, a top AEW star recently backed Brock Lesnar to "make it work" against Omos, and you can read more on that story here.

