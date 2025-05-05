Congratulations to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn!

Sami Zayn hasn't had a lot to celebrate over the past few weeks following the attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and the injury to his best friend, Kevin Owens. But it seems that he has a major milestone to celebrate.
Sami Zayn arrived on WWE RAW on May 4, 2015, which means that he has now completed 10 years on the main roster. At the time, Zayn was introduced as the challenger for John Cena as part of his weekly United States Championship open challenge, where he came up short and suffered an arm injury.
Zayn then lost his NXT Championship in a strange no-contest match with Kevin Owens as his official move to the main roster was made. Zayn has since held the Intercontinental Championship four times, the Undisputed Tag Team titles once, and even pushed for the World Championship many times.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Sami Zayn forced his way into the Bloodline storyline because of how skilled he is
Sami Zayn is one of WWE's most popular stars, and it seems that he was never supposed to remain in The Bloodline story for as long as he did. Zayn became an integral member of the group and was able to push for a world championship match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Montreal in 2023.
Zayn came up short, but the fact that he was able to rise to this position was enough to show how far he had come in WWE. Once again, he is now part of the main picture on WWE RAW, after approaching Seth Rollins' new group and being assaulted by Bron Breakker.
Could Zayn be celebrating 10 years on the main roster this weekend at Backlash? It appears that the seeds have already been planted for a huge match between Zayn and Rollins, who, off-screen, are close friends, which could, in turn, make for a much better rivalry.