Congratulations to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn!

Sami Zayn hasn't had a lot to celebrate over the past few weeks following the attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and the injury to his best friend, Kevin Owens. But it seems that he has a major milestone to celebrate.

Ad

Sami Zayn arrived on WWE RAW on May 4, 2015, which means that he has now completed 10 years on the main roster. At the time, Zayn was introduced as the challenger for John Cena as part of his weekly United States Championship open challenge, where he came up short and suffered an arm injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Zayn then lost his NXT Championship in a strange no-contest match with Kevin Owens as his official move to the main roster was made. Zayn has since held the Intercontinental Championship four times, the Undisputed Tag Team titles once, and even pushed for the World Championship many times.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Sami Zayn forced his way into the Bloodline storyline because of how skilled he is

Sami Zayn is one of WWE's most popular stars, and it seems that he was never supposed to remain in The Bloodline story for as long as he did. Zayn became an integral member of the group and was able to push for a world championship match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Montreal in 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zayn came up short, but the fact that he was able to rise to this position was enough to show how far he had come in WWE. Once again, he is now part of the main picture on WWE RAW, after approaching Seth Rollins' new group and being assaulted by Bron Breakker.

Could Zayn be celebrating 10 years on the main roster this weekend at Backlash? It appears that the seeds have already been planted for a huge match between Zayn and Rollins, who, off-screen, are close friends, which could, in turn, make for a much better rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More