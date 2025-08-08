Congratulations to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is currently amid one of the best runs of his career, having recently won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Aside from the title win, The Visionary has another reason to celebrate tonight as he has now completed 15 years with the global juggernaut.Rollins has been a prominent face on WWE programming over the last decade. The Vision leader, along with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), changed the landscape of pro wrestling after debuting on the main roster as The Shield. All three stars are currently masters of their craft and have had multiple world title reigns. Rollins and Reigns have main-evented multiple WrestleManias, including Night One of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, where the Visionary aligned himself with Paul Heyman and defeated the OTC and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match.Seth Rollins began his journey with WWE on August 8, 2010, when he signed a developmental contract with the company. Congratulations are in order for the World Heavyweight Champion, as he has now completed 15 years with the global juggernaut.WWE veteran points out a major mistake with Seth Rollins' cash-inSeth Rollins pulled off The Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam as he successfully tricked everyone into believing he was injured, only to come out after the main event of Night One and cash in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk.While the Visionary received a lot of applause for his ruse, Vince Russo pointed out a major mistake with the cash-in. The former WWE writer claimed that Rollins should have played the injured act till he reached the ring and then cashed in:&quot;They don't even know how to do it. If you want us to believe that, he's not dropping the crutches at the top of the stage. He goes down there, limping down, and he goes over to Punk. Punk turns his back, and he wallops Punk with the crutch, then gives the case. If he wanted to catch Punk by surprise, you don't stop the crutches at the top of the stage. You moron! You hit him with the crutch, and then you cash in.&quot; Seth Rollins defended the title on RAW this past Monday against LA Knight. However, the match ended in a DQ after an interference from CM Punk. The Visionary also had to deal with Roman Reigns on the red brand.