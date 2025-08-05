"You moron!" - Seth Rollins possibly botched SummerSlam cash-in, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins pulled off the "Ruse of the Century" at SummerSlam, cashing his Money in the Bank contract. However, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed by the way this story arc was carried out.

Seth Rollins hurt his knee at Saturday Night's Main Event and was reportedly going to be out of action for months. However, he pulled off a major coup, returning at SummerSlam, fully fit and ready to rumble. The Visionary dropped his crutches, took off his knee brace, and rushed to the ring. CM Punk, who had just been through war against Gunther, tried to fight back but to no avail. One Stomp later, Seth became the new World Heavyweight Champion, ending Punk's fairytale moment in just five minutes.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo exposed the creative team's incompetence. He mentioned that if Seth Rollins wanted to surprise Punk with the cash-in, he should have limped down to the ring before throwing the crutches. He detailed that Seth could even hit the new champion with one of the crutches before cashing in. The veteran writer felt the whole angle was executed without any attention to detail.

"They don't even know how to do it. If you want us to believe that, he's not dropping the crutches at the top of the stage. He goes down there, limping down, and he goes over to Punk. Punk turns his back, and he wallops Punk with the crutch, then gives the case. If he wanted to catch Punk by surprise, you don't stop the crutches at the top of the stage. You moron! You hit him with the crutch, and then you cash in." [From 8:36 onwards]

Seth Rollins is once again reigning supreme over the RAW roster. It will be interesting to see if anyone can take him down in the coming months.

