"Catch cans not feelings" - Conor McGregor sends a message to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin after WrestleMania 38

Conor McGregor sent a message to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the aftermath of WrestleMania 38. The Irishman took to Twitter to react to The Hall of Famer's segment with Vince McMahon on Night 2.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Austin competed in his first-ever match in 19 years when he faced Kevin Owens in the main event. The Texas Rattlesnake eventually got his hand raised, securing a hard-fought victory.

After the show on Sunday, McGregor reacted to Stone Cold hitting Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee with the Stone Cold Stunner.

"Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf**ker Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings @blackforgeinn," McGregor wrote.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Ok this is all just tremendous



(Also I that’s like 57 beers for Austin in 24 hours) Ok this is all just tremendous (Also I that’s like 57 beers for Austin in 24 hours) https://t.co/TZszKdKT33

Conor McGregor recently received an offer from Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 38

Responding to McGregor's WrestleMania 38 related tweets, former RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch sent a message. Big Time Becks claimed that she could've used the help of The Notorious One in her match against Bianca Belair.

She concluded her tweet by asking McGregor join her for next year's WrestleMania. Lynch wrote:

"Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?"

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @TheNotoriousMMA Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year? @TheNotoriousMMA Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?

Prior to her match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, Lynch also had a piece of advice for McGregor. She told The Schmo that McGregor has got to be better than ever.

"You just gotta be better than ever, right. Like I came back better than ever, I don't think anybody can dispute that. I think Conor, when he comes back, he'll be better than ever. You can never beat the Irish."

McGregor is currently sidelined after suffering an injury at UFC 264. However, fans expect the former UFC Lightweight Champion to be back in the octagon later this year.

Do you think Conor McGregor will ever come to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

