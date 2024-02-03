Conor McGregor sends a message to The Rock

UFC Fighter Conor McGregor recently sent a message to WWE legend The Rock after the latter celebrated his big TKO announcement in the Stamford-based promotion's headquarters.

The Great One officially became a member of the Board of Directors in TKO Group Holdings and grabbed the trademark ownership of his ring name, "The Rock." Ahead of this week's SmackDown, the wrestler-turned-actor took a pitstop at the WWE HQ in Connecticut.

Dwayne Johnson shared on social media that he was completely blown away to sit at the table that his grandfather and father helped to build. He also expressed his deepest gratitude for joining the TKO board.

Right after The Rock dropped his game-changing declaration in World Wrestling Entertainment, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor quickly chimed in with a short but sweet four-word message of support.

"Amazing! Huge congrats Rock!" he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the UFC superstar's comment below:

The Notorious' response to Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

The Rock confronted Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face as the latter star was set to decide his opponent for this year's WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare won back-to-back Royal Rumble and wants to finish his story. However, this week's blue show saw a major twist when Rhodes said he would go after The Tribal Chief, but not at WrestleMania 40.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned that during his counseling, he met a person who closely knows Reigns in and out, and to a thunderous pop, The Rock made his appearance.

After The Great One made it to the ring, he first locked eyes with Cody Rhodes as the two men shared a hug, showing respect. The 38-year-old star exited the ring, and Dwayne Johnson turned behind for a monstrous staredown with Roman Reigns.

WWE Universe has been waiting for the two Samoan stars to lock horns at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the company has started planting seeds for it. Although The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull didn't lay hands on each other, fans expect a promo battle between the two megastars on next week's SmackDown.

What did you think of Conor McGregor's reply to Rock? Sound off in the comments section below.

