Contract signing and more confirmed for WWE SmackDown

Ever since Sasha Banks defeated Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, she's been dealing with a new challenger. Carmella has attacked Banks on several occasions in recent weeks. But the champion was finally able to get the jump on Carmella two weeks ago, as she gave "The Untouchable One" a taste of her own medicine.

This week on WWE SmackDown, these two rivals will meet in the ring to sign a contract. In doing so, they'll make their match official for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

Because matches at the event typically feature stipulations involving tables, ladders, and chairs, it will be interesting whether one of these gimmicks gets added to this match.

Big E will step into the ring with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Beyond the contract signing, WWE has also announced two matches for WWE SmackDown. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will face Big E in a non-title match. To see how this match came about, here is an excerpt from WWE.com:

"Two weeks ago, Big E showed Sami Zayn just how painful a 10-count can be with an excruciating handshake that the Intercontinental Champion claims caused him injury. And after mixing it up in the historic Six-Man Tag Team Tribute Match to honor Pat Patterson last week, Big E will look to score a victory over the outspoken Zayn and put himself in line for a possible future opportunity to reclaim the workhorse title. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tomorrow at 8/7 C on FOX."

As of this writing, here is everything currently confirmed for Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown:

Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title match

One half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford goes one on one with Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown airs every Friday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.