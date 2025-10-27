  • home icon
  • Controversial 4-Time WWE Champion Suddenly Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar Out Of Nowhere

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:01 GMT
Brock Lesnar has been the target of a sudden shot by a 4-time WWE champ. The shot came out of nowhere, leaving fans perplexed.

Matt Riddle suddenly approached the MLW president, Cesar Duran in a video. The star, who has been surrounded by controversy constantly, then went on to say that he wanted to know what was wrong. He asked why there was not title shot for him. Riddle added that he had already beaten half the roster in MLW, but was somehow still playing Duran's "game". He then went on to take a shot at Brock Lesnar in a manner that didn't really make sense.

He said that Duran's match making was worse than Lesnar's.

"Yo, Cesar. What's up with everything bro? How come I'm not getting a title shot? I mean I have already beaten like half the roster and I'm still playing your game? I mean your match making is worse than Brock Lesnar, bro. Really!"

While the namedrop was obviously used for visibility, especially given the past issues between Riddle and Lesnar, the pop did not really make sense. Lesnar has never booked matches, and has been the one getting booked, so the insult came out of nowhere and left fans weirded out by the entire encounter.

Whatever the case, it remains to be seen if there is any follow up. Given Lesnar's complete absence from social media, he may likely not even see the video.

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE's regular programming is awaited

Ever since he returned to WWE and beat John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, the star has disappeared again. He had been gone from WWE for two years, but returned on the second night of SummerSlam earlier this year. He attacked Cena, had a program with him, and beat the star in their last-ever match.

Now, while fans are waiting to see what he does next, they will have to stay tuned as there have been no further announcements. It seems that he may be involved heading into WrestleMania given his return, but all of it is up in the air.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
