Controversial ending to SmackDown before WrestleMania 40 main event as Cody Rhodes gets involved

Cody Rhodes had the last word after the main event of SmackDown as the final match before WrestleMania 40 ended controversially - which means it was a DQ finish.

The main event of SmackDown this week saw Jey Uso beat Solo Sikoa via DQ. This shouldn't be a surprise as Jimmy Uso would interrupt and beat his brother ahead of their heated Brother vs. Brother match on WrestleMania Saturday.

The beatdown was stopped by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who want to take down The Bloodline this weekend. After the controversial ending to the SmackDown main event, Cody Rhodes sent a message vowing to finish his story:

Expand Tweet

It was a brutal finish to SmackDown as Cody took out a belt, and the three men took turns using it in revenge. The Rock has been getting the better of Cody for a while now and utilized a belt to brutalize his WrestleMania opponents.

This week, The Rock and Roman Reigns were absent from SmackDown, although they were present as the arena quickly changed to the WWE Hall of Fame setup.

Expand Tweet

Cody stood tall, and it will be interesting to see whether he finally finishes his story.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Did you like the ending of the SmackDown before WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion