Controversial ex-WWE star is making moves to return and feud with CM Punk, says veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE star who has had a controversial exit from the company might be coming back, based on his recent comments about CM Punk and AJ Lee. According to Vince Russo, it is quite possible that a storyline for him is being set up.

The star being talked about is Matt Riddle, who was let go from the company for substance abuse. He recently made some startling comments about AJ Lee, which sent ripples through the pro-wrestling community. According to Russo, however, this could all be part of his way to return to WWE and set up a feud with the Second City Saint.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"We say, bro, how badly do they need stars. Riddle can walk in to that roster right now and be in that top 5 of that company without the shadow of a doubt. So because of the AJ Lee comments, I would not be surprised if he is trying to shoot some kind of an angle to go back."

The WWE veteran believes CM Punk might also be involved

According to Vince Russo, Matt Riddle's shocking comments about AJ Lee may also have CM Punk's consent if it is all part of a storyline.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"Bro, I gotta believe, Chris, he's trying to shoot some kind of an angle. Because, bro, you are not gonna talk about a dude's wife like that. I mean, you are just not going to. Whether you love the dude, whether you hate the dude, you are not gonna talk about. So I am assuming he is trying to shoot some kind of angle with CM Punk. Maybe CM Punk's in it, for all we know."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Matt Riddle and if he will return to WWE.

