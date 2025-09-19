Ex-WWE star's shocking claims about AJ Lee may have CM Punk behind it, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently made some wild claims about AJ Lee, which has led to quite a buzz in the pro-wrestling community. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, it is entirely possible that the comments were part of a storyline and had CM Punk's approval as well.
Matt Riddle made some remarks about AJ Lee after the latter's return to the ring, claiming that she got "around." He followed it up by making it clear that he had no ill intent regarding Lee and Punk. Nevertheless, the shocking nature of the claims has Russo convinced that it was a shoot.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"Bro, I gotta believe, Chris, he's trying to shoot some kind of an angle. Because, bro, you are not gonna talk about a dude's wife like that. I mean, you are just not going to. Whether you love the dude, whether you hate the dude, you are not gonna talk about. So I am assuming he is trying to shoot some kind of angle with CM Punk. Maybe CM Punk's in it, for all we know."
The ex-WWE star also made some claims about CM Punk
Apart from his comments about AJ Lee, Matt Riddle also called the Second City Saint a creep because of how involved he was in the WWE NXT locker room at times.
Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Matt Riddle stated:
"I think he’s a creep. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much. He has like Cora Jade as his daughter and everything. And everybody he kind of oversees," Riddle said.
As of now, it remains to be seen if CM Punk will respond to these words in the near future.
