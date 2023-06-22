Controversial ex-WWE star wants Chris Jericho's number; isn't happy with his comments about him

In a Facebook post, former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty stated that he wants to have a talk with Chris Jericho.

Marty Jannetty is one of the most controversial men in pro-wrestling today. He hasn't been on WWE TV for a long time now but is certainly aware of how to stay in the limelight. Over the years, Jannetty has made the news on several occasions for his controversial social media posts.

In a Facebook post, Jannetty said that he isn't happy with Chris Jericho's recent comments about him while talking about his Dark Side Of The Ring episode. Here's an excerpt from Jannetty's post:

"SO, now that you can see me, does anyone out there have Chris Jericho's number..I had it, we are supposedly boyz, I lost his number in my last lost phone, but, I needs to call him...Chris and I are good, he spoke very highly of me in his book(as should have, lol) we always hugg up when we see each other.. BUT, I aint happy with a few things he said in a review on my Dark Side Of The Ring episode, so I may have to run up on him now."

What did Chris Jericho say about Marty Jannetty?

The Dark Side Of The Ring episode focusing on Marty Jannetty is set to air on August 8, 2023. Jericho reviewed the episode on his Talk Is Jericho podcast and referred to Jannetty as a "controversial character." Jericho also called Jannetty as one of his big influences. The veteran then said that Marty's the kind of person that he would never invite on the Jericho cruise.

Jannetty has made it clear in his post that he just wants to have a chat with Jericho and that fans shouldn't twist his words. It remains to be seen if Jericho will listen to Jannetty and have a one-on-one talk with him.

