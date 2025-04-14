Controversial ex-WWE Superstar announces he will be in Vegas for WrestleMania weekend

A controversial former WWE star announced that he will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The Show of Shows will take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Odyssey Jones had a bizarre tenure with the Stamford-based company and was released last year. He was let go by the promotion following alleged accusations of domestic violence. The former WWE Superstar has since sued his ex-partner and complained about her making false accusations that led to him being released by the global juggernaut.

Jones took to his X/Twitter account today to share that he will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. He announced that he would be appearing at WrestleCon, and you can check out his post below:

"What they say saving the best for last. Pop out and show out for a Sunday Funday at Wrestlecon!!!" Jones wrote.

The 30-year-old was involved in a storyline briefly with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) on the main roster, but it was dropped following his release.

The New Day will be challenging The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo claims WWE should have handled the Odyssey Jones allegations differently

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the promotion should have handled Odyssey Jones' situation differently.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the legend stated that the promotion should have suspended Jones while doing their investigation into the matter. He noted that the company didn't have to use the word 'suspended,' but could have taken him off television during the investigation.

"The dude's a public figure, so now it's gonna be out there publicly and you're gonna get the exact feedback that you're saying [negative reactions] rather than [a WWE statement saying], 'There have been allegations against Odyssey Jones.' I don't know if you wanna use the word suspend him, but literally put him on the shelf until we can investigate these allegations." [9:48 – 10:15]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell what the future holds for Jones in the world of professional wrestling.

