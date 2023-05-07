Controversial female former WWE Superstar announces retirement from wrestling at only 32 years old

A former female WWE Superstar has announced her retirement from wrestling in an emotional post on Twitter. Kimber Lee, who worked in WWE for two years and had an established career outside the company, has decided to step away from wrestling for good at the young age of 32.

Unfortunately for Lee, she has been in the middle of a controversy for a while now. Last year, Nash Carter was primed for a big push in WWE as he and Wes Lee won the tag team title in NXT. But it was not to be, as he found himself released by the company following accusations from Lee surrounding domestic abuse.

She was then accused by Wes Lee's wife, who called her out for mentally abusing Carter. There was a Twitter feud between the two, with Wes Lee's wife, Queen E Marie, saying that Kimber Lee had been lying. While Lee has been signed with IMPACT Wrestling, she last wrestled in October 2022.

Now, the former WWE Superstar has announced her retirement, saying she was no longer feeling joy in wrestling. She said she never thought she'd say goodbye to wrestling, but the time had come.

"The goodbye that I thought would never come. The mistress that has overtaken my life for the past 15 years. At times, wrestling was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I have been to places and I have gotten to see things that I never would have dreamed of in my lifetime. But at the same time, there comes a point in everyone's life where things just cannot continue in the same fashion that they have, because circumstances and goals evolve and change."

Check out the tweet below:

She added that she had originally thought that this was only going to be a break from wrestling. However, she no longer enjoyed wrestling and associated the sport with too many painful memories.

"I originally thought that this was just going to be a break from wrestling. That after some time I would be ready to put my heart into this again and come back better than I have ever been before. But the thing is, the more I think about it, the more I come to realize that my heart is not in this anymore. Kimber Lee brings me instant heartache and anxiety, not the butterflies and joy that once was. There are too many painful wounds that come with going back into this world, and I am not willing to give those wounds my power or dominion over my life anymore."

Fans sent her best wishes, as did other wrestlers, to which she replied positively.

Kimberly Frankele ⓥ @Kimber_Lee90 @LuFisto I love you too Lufi thank you for being an amazing person and friend. You never turned your back on me. @LuFisto I love you too Lufi thank you for being an amazing person and friend. You never turned your back on me. 💜

The former WWE star also said that she was going to focus on other opportunities and a career beyond wrestling.

