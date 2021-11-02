Controversial finish sees Becky Lynch retain RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch defended her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair to kick off Monday Night Raw this week. This epic championship match took up the entire first half-hour of the show and did not disappoint.

What was disappointing was the end of the match as "The Man" Becky Lynch took advantage of an exposed turnbuckle by shoving Bianca Belair chest first into it, rolling her up for the pin, and grabbing the tights to put the icing on the cake.

The loss left Bianca Belair dumbfounded in the middle of the ring, confused as to what had just happened, while Becky Lynch showed a huge sigh of relief while on her knees on the entrance ramp.

Becky Lynch's win proves she has no heat after the Charlotte Flair incident

Becky Lynch was at the height of the rumor mill after the October 23rd edition of SmackDown when there was a rumored verbal altercation with Charlotte Flair regarding how the "Championship Exchange" went down to close the show.

With a WWE Raw Women's Championship match happening just a little over a week after the SmackDown incident, many within the WWE Universe wondered if this was an opportunity to punish Becky Lynch by taking the title off of her.

The Queen seemed to suggest that the claims about her were nothing but rumors.

With Becky Lynch retaining her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in fairly convincing fashion, it goes to show that there was no heat against Lynch for the alleged backstage altercation.

It remains to be seen if the same goes for Charlotte Flair in the weeks leading up to WWE Survior Series, but it appears that we are heading towards a clash between Flair and Becky Lynch in a champion versus champion match at the next major pay-per-view.

