Controversial finish sees Sasha Banks seemingly win the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules

In the 1980s, it wasn't uncommon to see Ric Flair and his fellow Four Horsemen hold all the gold in the NWA. Now, two of WWE's Four Horsewomen hold every title in the company's women division with Sasha Banks's victory over Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship tonight. At least, it seems that way.

Sasha Banks wins the RAW Women's Title?

Near the end of the match, Sasha Banks attempted to use her Women's Tag Team Championship belt as a weapon, only to be stopped by the referee. Asuka would attempt to use her trademark green mist spray on Sasha Banks, only to hit the referee, instead. Bayley would hit the ring... and then layout Asuka with the title.

She would then pull the ref's shirt off his body, wear it herself, and count the pinfall. Sasha Banks' music started playing and Bayley and the Boss headed to the back with all the titles in their possession.

This would turn out to be the second questionable title change of the evening, as MVP declared himself the new United States champion after Apollo Crews was declared medically unfit to wrestle.

As of now, there haven't been any official announcements on either title "change", as WWE will more than likely wait until RAW tomorrow night to follow up on both stories.

