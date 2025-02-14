Controversial former WWE star rants about Big E in deleted tweet

A controversial former WWE star ranted about Big E in a deleted post on social media. The former World Champion appeared on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW but was betrayed by his former friends in The New Day.

Lars Sullivan was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 after an unsuccessful run on the main roster. The veteran's final match in the company was a victory over Shorty G (Chad Gable) on the October 23, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sullivan took to his X (fka Twitter) account to rant about Big E and the Black Lives Matter movement before deleting his post.

“Remember when this idiot went on a virtue signaling warpath in 2020? Why did this clown stop promoting BLM? It’s not fashionable anymore? Or did he realize that it’s a corrupt, racist organization that promotes a false narrative that fuels anti-white hate", he wrote. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out his deleted tweet below:

Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has not returned to the ring since the devastating injury. The veteran offered to become Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' manager last December, but his former stablemates turned down his offer. The New Day has since become a heel duo on WWE RAW and is booed every week by wrestling fans.

Former WWE writer claims someone should have stood up for Big E against The New Day

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently stated that another talent should have stood up for Big E to begin a storyline with The New Day after they betrayed him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why the company didn't have a star ready to intervene when The New Day turned its back on the former WWE Champion in December 2024. The veteran noted that the company missed an opportunity to create a compelling storyline.

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your butt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that," said Russo.

Lars Sullivan never captured a title during his time in WWE and has not wrestled since exiting the company.

