Controversial Goldberg comments could ensure young star doesn't make it in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently expressed displeasure regarding how his last match with Gunther in WWE turned out. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this could severely hurt Goldberg's son's chances of breaking into the business in the company.

Speaking on this week's episode of UnSKripted, Dutch Mantell pointed out how Da Man was miffed about his retirement speech being cut in the middle during the programming. Dutch explained that this almost hurt Gunther's reputation as well.

"He went out, and he was making comments about his match and he just buried WWE. I have heard they have since apologized to him (Goldberg). They apologized today, I read in a headline. I didn't read what it said about it. But Goldberg went out there and almost buried Gunther with him." [6:50 onwards]

According to Vince Russo, Goldberg should not have made these comments, considering how his son Gage could potentially want to join the Stamford-based promotion someday. He said:

"The thing that really hit me and that I took away from it just because I am a dad. Man, bro, you know you want your son to break into business, you want your son to break into business with the WWE, I would not be saying those things, whether I felt that way or not. And I am sure he really does feel that way, he should really be thinking about his son. If he wants to get his son into the WWE." [9:20 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Goldberg will further weigh in on the topic.

