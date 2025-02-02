Controversial name spotted at ringside at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

A controversial legend and WWE Hall of Famer was seen at ringside in the crowd during the Royal Rumble 2025. The initial online response was not good, as fans remembered what the legend infamously did two years ago.

The legend in question is Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker and the brother of Scott Steiner. As one half of The Steiner Brothers, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. However, in 2023, there was an incident that sparked controversy. Gisele Shaw, one of the few openly transgender wrestlers in the business, revealed on X that she experienced repeated verbal attacks from none other than Rick Steiner at an event. The comments were transphobic in nature.

Trending

The 63-year-old was spotted at ringside during the Royal Rumble alongside other legends like Rob Van Dam.

Expand Tweet

Rick Steiner was even seen last year when Bron Breakker dethroned Sami Zayn to become the Intercontinental Champion. It was noted how WWE was quick to welcome Steiner back into the fold despite being aware of his comments against Gisele Shaw.

It looks like there was a falling out in between, and it was reported that Steiner apologized for his behavior and also extended his apologies to Gisele Shaw; however, this never occurred publicly.

Expand Tweet

Steiner was ejected from WrestleCon as soon as the event owner learned of his actions. Therefore, his Royal Rumble appearance might not have been an issue if he had apologized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback