Controversial rapper thought The Undertaker’s gimmick was real

A controversial rapper revealed that she thought The Undertaker's Deadman gimmick was real.

Cardi B is one of the most controversial figures in the music industry. Her songs and fiery attitude have earned her a loyal fan following. On the other hand, she has also been criticized for some of her lyrics in the past. She even slammed her fan base because they hit out at her and her kids for not attending the Grammys. She faced a lot of backlash, which caused her to delete her account.

For those unaware, Cardi B is also an avid WWE fan and has also expressed a desire to make an appearance for the promotion. The rapper spoke about her love for professional wrestling during an interview with Hot 97, where she named Batista her favorite wrestler. She also said that she thought The Undertaker was a dead man.

"I used to love wrestling. I used to be crazy. Batista, you know he was so handsome. I love Eddie Guerrero. I lie, I steal, I cheat b*tch. I used to love Booker T. When I was little, I went and Undertaker used to come out, and my dumba** really thought that he was a ghost. I really thought that was real, like he was coming from the dead." [H/T Fightful]

Cardi B is referring to Taker's "Deadman," where he portrayed a character that had come back from the afterlife. The WWE Hall of Famer also remained in character throughout his career and did not do any interviews or TV appearances, which is why many people believed his gimmick to be authentic.

Teddy Long believes The Undertaker is still relevant today

The Undertaker is probably one of the most respected and beloved WWE Superstars ever. Despite his making no appearance on radio shows and interviews after retirement, Taker still managed to attract a large following due to his dedication to his character.

This is why Teddy Long stated on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast that there is still a place for Undertaker in professional wrestling even today.

"The Undertaker would never die. I think there's a place now for Taker. I don't think it needs to be where he's wrestling full-time, or he's back into the character. I'll have him make a special appearance every now and then to keep that name alive. But Undertaker will never die," said Teddy Long.

Now that Taker has gotten a glimpse of the retired life, it remains to be seen if he will step into the ring again.

