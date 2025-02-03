Controversial Royal Rumble botch saw WWE star eliminated; it was ignored 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 03, 2025 02:04 GMT
The star was eliminated (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was eliminated (Credit: WWE.com)

There has been much controversy surrounding a moment in the Royal Rumble when a star was apparently eliminated, but it was ignored by WWE. The moment came soon after the Rumble began.

Rey Mysterio and Penta kicked off the Royal Rumble, and soon enough, they were throwing each other around like they didn't weigh anything, defying gravity with their moves. However, there was a moment when Penta was thrown out of the ring and appeared to land outside, with at least one of his feet touching the ground.

The commentators said that he was not eliminated as it was only one foot that had touched the floor, and the match continued. Even then, though, Pat McAfee cast doubt about the decision, calling for a video replay of the moment—something WWE chose not to show, as it would have been obvious that the star was eliminated.

also-read-trending Trending

Some fans claimed that only one foot touched the floor, but Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer pointed out that this was not the case and both feet had touched the floor. When the arguments continued, he then posted a screenshot which showed the frame where both feet had actually touched the ground.

Given that Penta lasted quite a long time after this moment, it would be interesting to see how WWE reacted to the moment backstage, even while they chose to ignore it.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी