Controversial Royal Rumble botch saw WWE star eliminated; it was ignored 

There has been much controversy surrounding a moment in the Royal Rumble when a star was apparently eliminated, but it was ignored by WWE. The moment came soon after the Rumble began.

Rey Mysterio and Penta kicked off the Royal Rumble, and soon enough, they were throwing each other around like they didn't weigh anything, defying gravity with their moves. However, there was a moment when Penta was thrown out of the ring and appeared to land outside, with at least one of his feet touching the ground.

The commentators said that he was not eliminated as it was only one foot that had touched the floor, and the match continued. Even then, though, Pat McAfee cast doubt about the decision, calling for a video replay of the moment—something WWE chose not to show, as it would have been obvious that the star was eliminated.

Some fans claimed that only one foot touched the floor, but Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer pointed out that this was not the case and both feet had touched the floor. When the arguments continued, he then posted a screenshot which showed the frame where both feet had actually touched the ground.

Given that Penta lasted quite a long time after this moment, it would be interesting to see how WWE reacted to the moment backstage, even while they chose to ignore it.

