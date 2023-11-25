Controversial star allegedly asked Eddie Guerrero to stop using a move; was punished in wrestlers' court

A WWE Superstar was once summoned to the infamous wrestlers' court after talking with Eddie Guerrero about using a move.

Muhammad Hassan was one of the most controversial stars in the history of WWE. He was slated to defeat Batista to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2005, but was removed from the main roster mere weeks before the event under rather controversial circumstances.

In a new video on Maven's YouTube channel, the ex-WWE star revealed that Muhammad Hassan once asked Eddie Guerrero if he could refrain from using the Camel Clutch. What Hassan apparently didn't know was that Eddie's father was the one who had invented the legendary move years ago. This led to him being summoned to the wrestlers' court. Check out Maven's comments below:

"I don't know how the conversation went, but supposedly, he approached Eddie, and asked if Eddie could not use that maneuver, that way, protecting it when he used it as a finish. Muhammad was unaware that Eddie's dad invented the maneuver, was quick to learn when Eddie told him 'You only have this move because it originated in my family.' Well, obviously, Hassan, who had heat backstage for whatever reason, once the boys found out that he went to one of the most respected wrestlers of all times, Eddie Guerrero, there was nowhere else for him to land, but wrestlers' court." [10:42-11:29]

Maven added that he doesn't exactly remember what Hassan's punishment was after he appeared in the wrestlers' court.

Eddie Guerrero had established himself as a top star by that point

By 2005, Eddie had become a bonafide top star on the main roster. He was a former WWE champion at that point, and was a seasoned veteran of the ring.

Eddie seemingly didn't appreciate Hassan approaching him and asking him to not use the move that his father invented. Hassan's controversial gimmick eventually led to him being removed from the main roster.

