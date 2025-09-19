Controversial star is working an unapproved WWE angle with CM Punk, says veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar could potentially be trying to get back to the company by working an angle with CM Punk, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo. However, Russo also suggests that it is unlikely that the company itself has signed off on the idea.

Riddle recently passed some rather shocking remarks about AJ Lee and CM Punk, which have made Russo think that it must be a shoot. He also no-showed at a pro-wrestling event earlier this month, raising questions about his intentions. According to Russo, this may be an attempt to set up his return to WWE. However, his controversial behavior is unlikely to have been approved by the Stamford-based company itself.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated:

"Yeah, I think he is working an angle. I don't think they've agreed to an angle. I didn't say that because I agree with you one billion percent. He is not doing that on the WWE's watch. I think he is trying to work an angle. I think he may have smartened Punk up, but yeah, I don't think he has anything in place with the WWE right now."

The WWE veteran thinks Matt Riddle wants to feud with CM Punk

According to Vince Russo, all of Riddle's recent actions can be explained as a way to start a feud with CM Punk.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"We say, bro, how badly do they need stars. Riddle can walk in to that roster right now and be in that top 5 of that company without the shadow of a doubt. So because of the AJ Lee comments, I would not be surprised if he is trying to shoot some kind of an angle to go back."

As of now, it remains to be seen if Matt Riddle actually does return to the Stamford-based promotion someday.

Shubhajit Deb



