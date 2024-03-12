Controversial wrestling personality credits Bret Hart for unleashing the Attitude Era in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo feels Bret Hart laid the foundation for the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era is regarded as one of the most profitable times for WWE. Stars such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Triple H, The Undertaker, and many others were in their prime and unleashed new life into the product, leading to sold-out arenas throughout the country.

This week, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Bret Hart, in 1997, set the foundation for the Attitude Era. He detailed that while in character, The Hitman was cussing on TV and showing his frustrations. He felt that was the nudge for WWE to embark on their journey towards embracing a new attitude.

"There were a lot of things that really contributed to the start of The Attitude Era. I think Tyson, that was a big, big part of it. But yeah bro, what Bret was doing man, it was really setting the tone." [15:55 onwards]

While Bret Hart was not part of WWE for most of the Attitude Era, The Hitman was part of a pivotal moment in the company's history.

The infamous Montreal Screwjob paved the way for Hart's exit and Vince McMahon's heel turn. This led to a memorable rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, which helped WWE beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

