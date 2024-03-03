Controversial wrestling personality has newfound respect for Seth Rollins despite "f**king ridiculous" gimmick

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a new admirer in Hall of Famer and former WCW President.

The veteran in question is Eric Bischoff. Over the last year, Rollins has emerged as a workhorse for the company. He has been undefeated for close to a year and has defended the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions. He's had successful title defenses against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about his newfound respect for Rollins. He did mention that his character work is still way over the top, but he acknowledged the work that The Visionary puts in the ring. He detailed that the gimmick had a lot of range, allowing the WWE star to quickly transition from clowning around to being deadly serious about his performances:

"I've gained a lot more respect for Seth over the last year. His character is just a little over the top for me, I like things that are just a little bit more believable. I get that this is entertainment, and we're selling merchandise, I get all that." Bischoff continued, "Seth's got some range. He's got range as a character. He can be serious and just be f**king ridiculous with those sunglasses he's wearing, goofy as hell. But then, he can be deadly serious and very effective. I love his Curb Stomp." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Rock laid down a counteroffer for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

This week on SmackDown, The Rock cut a savage promo torching Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He laid down a challenge for a huge tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania.

The Brahma Bull challenged Seth and Cody to face him and Roman Reigns in a high-stakes tag team match. He claimed that if the babyfaces won, The Bloodline would not interfere in the title match between Reigns and Rhodes on Night Two. However, if they lost, it would be Bloodline Rules, and the faction would do anything in their power to help Roman retain.

Rock told Seth and Cody to show up on SmackDown next week and respond to his challenge. It will be interesting to see what the two stars have to say next week when the blue brand rolls into Dallas.

