Controversial WWE veteran responds after Gunther makes cryptic reference on RAW

A WWE veteran recently took to social media to send a message after Gunther cryptically referenced him on this week's RAW. The veteran being referred to is Jim Cornette.

On the latest edition of the red show, Gunther cut a promo about what he believed was a lackluster debut of RAW on Netflix in terms of the quality of matches on the card. The Ring General also mentioned that the company needed to pay attention to the World Heavyweight Championship picture. However, he was then interrupted by Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey challenged the Imperium leader to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it was later made official. As Gunther was headed backstage, he cut another promo, which was uploaded later on social media. The Ring General mocked Jey, calling him a fool before mentioning that he would have to prove once again why he was above everyone else on the roster.

"Look, everybody, this over there; this is what a fool looks like. Now, they've sent the company mascot to challenge the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time. I'll have to prove it once again why I'm above and beyond everybody here," Gunther said.

This post caught a fan's attention, and they uploaded the clip on their X/Twitter handle. In their post, the fan highlighted that The Ring General made a subtle reference to Jim Cornette with his "company mascot" line, which the WWE veteran used in one of his podcasts. Now Cornette has reacted to the tweet, hailing Gunther's thought process.

"Great minds think alike.....," he wrote.

Jim Cornette believes Jey Uso does not have "good timing" in WWE matches

Over the years, Jim Cornette has been involved in many controversies due to his opinions of some wrestling stars. He recently made some more surprising comments about Jey Uso on an edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

The WWE veteran gave his thoughts on Jey's current run in the company, saying that he had yet to see a good performance from The Yeet Master as a singles star.

"The Usos matches are just rotten. I'm sorry. They're very important parts of this deal, but the matches—tag team, singles, I don't give a sh**. I haven't seen a f**king four-star match yet. They're sloppy and they don't have good timing," Jim Cornette said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso's bout against Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

