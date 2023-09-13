Controversial WWE star inspired by John Cena's motivational quotes; promises a week of positivity for fans

WWE star Grayson Waller seems to have turned to a new leaf after reading some motivational quotes by the Greatest of All Time, John Cena.

Since his move to the main roster, Waller has been a prominent feature of SmackDown and has caught the eyes of many. The outspoken star has made a name for himself through his talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect," where he's invited the likes of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Pretty Deadly, LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Damage CTRL, and Edge and ridiculed them.

Waller took to Twitter this week to share that he had been reading some inspirational quotes from Cena. He claimed the uplifting tweets pushed him to be a better version of himself.

The Aussie superstar announced that he intended to focus on positive things and promised to share some encouraging tweets with the WWE Universe throughout the week.

"Read through some of John Cena's most inspirational tweets today and feel motivated to be a better person. For the rest of the week, I’m only going to post positive and uplifting tweets for the WWE Universe," Waller wrote.

Grayson Waller will host John Cena on SmackDown this week

It will be an electric episode of SmackDown as John Cena will be on the show. The Cenation Leader is scheduled to appear on several episodes of the blue brand.

Waller has maintained that he can give Cena the rub he needs to reignite his career in WWE. The two stars previously crossed paths at Money in the Bank, where Grayson offered to host Cena on a special episode of his talk show at a future WrestleMania Australia. However, he got an Attitude Adjustment from the 16-time champion.

It will be interesting to see what questions Waller poses for Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect this time round.

