Controversial WWE veteran is a "super nice guy," claims Teddy Long (Exclusive)

While known as quite controversial, an ex-WWE Superstar is quite a pleasant person, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Marty Jannetty, known for his time as part of the Midnight Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels. He worked with the Stamford-based promotion, going on to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Jannetty's name has often been associated with controversy, including allegations of him having committed a murder. Despite these issues, the veteran apparently comes off as a perfectly pleasant person in real life.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his experience meeting the veteran.

"No, I didn't [work with Marty Jannetty], but I've met Marty on a lot of these signings and stuff. I've met him on some of the indie shows I've been on. Just a super nice guy." [2:00 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar has commented on his chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Despite his somewhat controversial history, Marty Jannetty has claimed he may still be inducted into the Hall of Fame under one condition.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, the veteran stated that he would need to delete his Facebook account and make some changes to improve his public image:

"I GOTTA CHANGE," Jannetty wrote. "Evidently, according to a call I got last night from a 'high up' with some company based out of Stamford, CT I got to change."

While Marty certainly has some issues on his road to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, this does not take away his significant contributions to the pro wrestling business.

It remains to be seen what his future holds down the line.

