"I gotta change" - Controversial former WWE Superstar claims he has been offered a place in the Hall of Fame under one condition

Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty recently claimed that WWE wants to induct him into the Hall of Fame, but the veteran would have to do things their way.

Jannetty's wrestling career began in 1983, and started teaming up with Shawn Michaels as the Midnight Rockets in 1985. They joined the then-WWF as The Rockers in 1988 but never won the Tag Team Championships.

The Rockers officially split on January 11, 1992, during the Brutus Beefcake's Barbershop segment, where Michaels superkicked Jannetty and pushed his head into the shop's glass window. Regarded as one of the best tag teams ever, some might think that the duo deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Now, Jannetty has claimed that WWE wants him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. However, the company wants him to delete his Facebook account and start changing himself, probably for public relations purposes.

"I GOTTA CHANGE," Jannetty wrote. "Evidently, according to a call I got last night from a 'high up' with some company based out of Stamford, CT I got to change."

Marty Jannetty admitted that he'll try to change because it's an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jannetty is a one-time Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion with the 1-2-3 Kid.

However, it should be noted that Jannetty is a controversial figure. He once claimed to have committed murder when he was 13 years old. He will have his own episode on VICE's Dark Side of the Ring next month.

Marty Jannetty to the WWE Performance Center?

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge, Shawn Michaels was asked about Marty Jannetty possibly training future superstars at the Performance Center.

"The Performance Center is one hundred percent head coach Matt Bloom," Michaels said. "One of the things we do here in NXT, one of the things we say is, 'We all stay in our lane.' Obviously any former WWE Superstars or guys that have mentored guys in WWE, we always at least have an opportunity to bring them through, whether it be on a full-time basis or a part-time basis, just coming in to visit."

Jannetty told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter back in May that he wants to try his hand at coaching.

Michales has no problem with his former partner being involved in the Performance Center. But if Jannetty wants to coach, he must speak with head trainer Matt Bloom, fka Albert or Lord Tensai.

