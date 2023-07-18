Shawn Michaels addresses 63-year-old saying he wants to return to WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is responsible for overseeing up-and-coming NXT Superstars' progress. In an exclusive interview, Michaels reacted to his former tag team partner Marty Jannetty saying he would like to train WWE's next generation.

Jannetty and Michaels were known as The Rockers between 1985 and 1992. In May, Jannetty told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he wants to coach at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels explained how Matt Bloom is in charge of recruiting temporary and permanent coaches:

"On the coaching side, the Performance Center is one hundred percent head coach Matt Bloom. One of the things we do here in NXT, one of the things we say is, 'We all stay in our lane.' Obviously any former WWE Superstars or guys that have mentored guys in WWE, we always at least have an opportunity to bring them through, whether it be on a full-time basis or a part-time basis, just coming in to visit." [0:57 – 1:35]

In the video above, Shawn Michaels also gave his thoughts on Kevin Nash's recent criticism of SmackDown star LA Knight.

Shawn Michaels explains NXT's coaching process

While Matt Bloom oversees the Performance Center coaching structure, he is not the only trainer at the facility. Several notable names coach WWE's future stars, including Fit Finlay, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, Sara Amato, and Terry Taylor.

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official "The Midnight Rockers" Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty with Nick Bockwinkel in the AWA, 1987

Shawn Michaels added that former WWE stars often help out at the Performance Center as guest coaches:

"Having guys come in and help train our young men and women that come through NXT is always something that we encourage here, so having Marty or anybody come through here, we're always looking forward to having that happen, but that is something that Matt Bloom handles. He takes care of all the coaching and all the people that come through in that respect. But if Marty were to reach out to Matt, I'm sure that's something he would do his best to work on." [1:35 – 2:04]

Jannetty has not wrestled for WWE since losing to The Miz on the October 19, 2009, episode of RAW.

Do you think Marty Jannetty should help WWE's next crop of stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here