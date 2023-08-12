WWE veteran addresses claims of him being a murderer

WWE veteran Marty Jannetty has faced some unwanted and hateful comments for years after he claimed that he made a man "disappear."

For those unaware, the WWE veteran took to Facebook once to state that he had made a man "disappear" when he was just 13 years old as the man was trying to molest him. The story caught people's eyes, and some folks claimed he was a murderer. After the police got involved, Jannetty stated his comments were part of a wrestling storyline which he dropped because of police involvement.

He recently addressed the situation once again on Facebook, questioning why people called him a murderer when the man he hit with a brick was trying to rape him. He referred to it as "getting this ninja off me." Fans can check out the post below.

Marty Jannetty was a popular tag team wrestler in the 80s and is most well-known for his time as the partner of Shawn Michaels. He also held the Intercontinental Championship in 1993. His last WWE appearance came in 2009.

Marty Jannetty could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame under one condition

Marty Jannetty significantly contributed to WWE's product as a wrestler during his time in the company and won multiple championships in the process. However, he isn't in the Hall of Fame yet because of his controversial remarks.

He once claimed he could be inducted into the Hall of Fame but under one condition. He stated the company wanted him to delete his Facebook account and start changing himself.

"I GOTTA CHANGE," Jannetty wrote. "Evidently, according to a call I got last night from a 'high up' with some company based out of Stamford, CT I got to change."

While his Hall of Fame induction hasn't happened yet, he could realistically be honored by the company if he makes the changes requested in the future. While talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, he claimed he would love to coach wrestlers at the Performance Center alongside Shawn Michaels.

