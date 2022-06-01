Cora Jade takes on former main roster talent on NXT 2.0

Cora Jade made an appearance during this week's episode of NXT to take on Elektra Lopez in a singles match.

Jade and Lopez first crossed paths after the latter's match on last week's show. Cora was in attendance when Elektra faced Alba Fyre, where Fyre picked up the win over Elektra. After the match concluded, Lopez tossed the popcorn Jade was eating as she sat in the audience.

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, Jade was able to get some justice for the actions of her opponent last week.

Despite Cora taking the momentum early on in the match, Lopez was still able to overpower her. The crowd started to rally behind Jade as she out-maneuvered Elektra.

Lopez managed to come back into the match with some kicks of her own as she put Jade down and looked for the victory. However, Jade's resilience seemed to come through as she fought on.

Towards the end of the match, Cora was on the apron when she managed to once again outsmart her opponent. She went to the top rope and launched herself into Lopez for a splash to pick up the victory.

Cora Jade has recently been on a roll, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young star.

