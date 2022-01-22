NXT Superstar Cora Jade hopes to make history at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has expressed interest in competing in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

If Jade really appears in the prestigious bout, she'll make history by becoming the youngest person to do so. The 21-year-old has already made a name for herself on NXT 2.0, even scoring a pinfall victory over current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

During a recent interview with El Brunch De WWE, Cora Jade stated that she'd love to be in the Royal Rumble, as it was one of her favorite pay-per-views growing up.

“I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we will have to see. It’s definitely one of my favorite PPVs, especially growing up. All the surprises are always my favorite, 2020’s Royal Rumble was one of my favorites because Edge made his return and I was a big Edge fan growing up and I am still a big Edge fan now, so that was a cool moment to see. I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we will never know until we get there," said Jade.(H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Cora Jade names her dream WWE main roster opponents

As we mentioned earlier, Cora is a rising star on NXT 2.0 and has shown great potential. Whenever she receives a main roster call-up, she'll have endless opportunities and a plethora of opponents.

She named Sasha Banks and former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley among the list of stars she would love to face on the main roster.

“I have a few, my other one would be against Sasha Banks, definitely. She’s another person I watched when I wanted to be a wrestler and Bayley. The Takeover matches with her and Bayley are some of my favorites, and just watching them at the time just inspired me so much more and made me want to be here so much more... Another one would probably be Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley," said Jade.

Fans would love to see Cora Jade as an entrant in the 30-woman over-the-rope match. She'll become the youngest Royal Rumble winner ever if she wins the bout.

