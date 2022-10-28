Cora Jade names two WWE Divas who inspired her to become a wrestler

Cora Jade named WWE Diva Paige and AJ Lee as her inspirations to become a professional wrestler while growing up.

Last year, Cora Jade made her debut and began performing under the Black and Gold brand. After the reboot, Jade became a prominent figure in the women's division while feuding with Toxic Attraction. The highlight of her time on the brand came when she leapt off the cage during WarGames.

Earlier this year, she joined the dark side as she turned on her tag team partner Roxanne Perez.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jade revealed how WWE Divas Paige (Saraya) and AJ Lee inspired her to go down the path of becoming a professional wrestler:

"I feel like she was kind of the first person to start making everybody see women can do all this exact same stuff," Jade said of Lee. "She was kind of the first woman to have all this merch, and none of the other women really kind of got to have that at the time... I saw so much of myself in her. She was a fan as well, and I just feel like we had a lot of similarities." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The term 'Divas' was used a few years back when women's wrestling was not at the forefront of any show. AJ Lee is currently retired and Paige is working for AEW.

Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade at Halloween Havoc 2022

Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez made her WWE debut after dropping the ROH Title and signing with the company. She soon began teaming up with Cora Jade and formed a tag team.

After winning the NXT Breakout tournament, Perez once again teamed up with Jade and defeated Toxic Attraction to become the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Jade became jealous of Perez's quick success in NXT.

During Perez's championship match, she turned heel and cost her the title. She later vacated the tag team titles, began feuding with Roxanne Perez and defeated her in a singles match.

A few weeks ago, Perez returned to challenge Jade for a 'Weapons Wild' match at Halloween Havoc. In the end, Perez hit Jade with a Pop Rox on a pile of steel chairs to win the match.

Do you think Cora Jade will win the NXT Women's Championship in the near future? Sound off in the comment section.

