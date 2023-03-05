Cora Jade poses with real-life boyfriend and current NXT Superstar on social media

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade recently posed with her real-life boyfriend and NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

At The Great American Bash, Cora teamed up with Roxanne Perez to defeat Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne and win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Eventually, Jade turned heel after she attacked her tag team partner, Perez costing her the match against Mandy Rose.

Jade also made her main roster appearance on the October 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she chose Rhea Ripley as Perez's opponent. At Halloween Havoc, Roxanne defeated Cora in a Weapons Wild match.

Taking to social media, Jade uploaded a photo of herself posing alongside her boyfriend and NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

Check out a screenshot of Cora Jade's Instagram story below:

Cora Jade mentioned that she would like to join The Judgment Day in the near future

NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently mentioned that she would love to join The Judgment Day stable in the near future.

While speaking in an interview with Wrestling Inc., Jade gave her honest opinion on the heel stable as she mentioned that she would like to be a part of the faction if she ever gets an opportunity.

Jade further added that she would like to work either alongside or against Rhea Ripley.

Cora detailed:

"I feel like there's many different options for the future. I feel like obviously there's a lot of goals that I have. I would love to be on the main roster, obviously one day. I think The Judgment Day is great. I loved being able to go to RAW and do that little segment with them. I think they have a great look. I'm big fan of them, so any opportunity given to me I would love. But just being able to work with all these people is really helpful. And maybe one day I'll be either with Rhea or against her, we'll have to see." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

It would be interesting to see when Jade gets an opportunity to have a match on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Cora's current booking on NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

