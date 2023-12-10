Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez react to a picture of CM Punk and AJ Lee's "children" after WWE show

WWE Superstars Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez recently met their childhood hero, CM Punk, at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, and emotions were overwhelming for them.

The last premium live event of the year was set on fire by the white and gold brand, with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Second City Saint kicking off the show. Punk sported a pink Bret 'The Hitman' Hart hoodie and was called out by HBK for the same.

However, keeping water under the bridge, NXT's creative head and The Best in the World had a wholesome segment for the fans.

The former WWE Champion took to his social media to share a picture with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. For those unaware, the two women were Tag Team Champions on WWE's third brand before the 22-year-old star turned heel on Roxanne Pere and cost her NXT Women's Championship last year.

Punk mentioned in the caption that he was with his and AJ Lee's "children," directing toward the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and his pet dog Larry Talbott in the frame.

Both female stars reposted CM Punk's Instagram story and reacted to the picture on social media. Jade noted that this was the only time she would get along with her former tag team partner, while Roxanne Perez wrote "#BITW," an abbreviation for The Best in the World, as she posed with Punk.

Check out the screenshots of their responses below:

Jade's reaction (left); Perez's reaction (right).

CM Punk reportedly was not upset after being fired from AEW

The 45-year-old star was let go by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In Pay-Per-View. Many tried to assume CM Punk's reaction after he was fired by Tony Khan.

However, Dave Meltzer on WOR stated that The Second City Saint was not all affected by getting released from AEW.

"I know that when he was fired [from AEW], I know he was not that upset when he was fired. I was told he was looking to be fired, he was not that upset to be fired."

Last night on Deadline, Punk shared that on the upcoming episode of the red brand show, he would announce whether he will sign RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

What did you think of Cora Jade's and Roxanne Perez's reply to CM Punk?