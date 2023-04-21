WWE star Cora Jade recently posed with NXT Superstar and real-life boyfriend Bron Breakker.

After a hiatus, Jade made her return to NXT on the 4th of April and attacked the NXT Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell after defeating Zoey Stark. Meanwhile, on the same day, Breakker turned heel and attacked Carmelo Hayes in the process. The following week, he interrupted Chase University inside the squared circle and later attacked Andre Chase.

Taking to social media, Jade recently uploaded a photo of herself alongside Bron Breakker, who she is dating in real life, captioning the story with a 'red heart' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Cora Jade's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar heaped praise on NXT star Cora Jade

WWE Superstar Natalya recently heaped praise on NXT star Cora Jade.

While speaking in an interview on Love Wrestling, Nattie mentioned that her match with Jade was one of the highlights of 2022 for her.

“[She’s] a bit more of a bad girl, Cora, but I think my favorite thing that I did in 2022 was that storyline with Cora."

She continued, adding that Cora is one of those people who is always ready to work and learn. Nattie recalled how Cora had shown her a selfie she had taken with her back in her childhood days.

Natalya detailed:

"It was so much fun. She wanted to soak up as much information as she could. She was really a pleasure to work with, and I loved our program together. It was so much fun, and I think that there’s a lot of great things to come for her in the future, too. I think she’s a student of the game. She is also somebody that I pointed to in the crowd! She has this photo of us that we took a selfie in the audience, and she like made it. So, it’s really cool again, like Roxy, Cora’s a fan. She’s a fan, she loves this, and she’s here. She made it. Cora and Roxy are a great message to little girls, and guys, everywhere, that you can have big dreams and you can accomplish them."

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cora and Bron Breakker in the near future.

